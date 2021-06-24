Catch this film made during lockdown

By Express News Service

Comedian and well-known character artist Mimicry Dayanand is making his directorial debut with Anireekshitha. Touted to be a suspense thriller, this is a story about a 56-year-old constable, who has lost his son, along with his wife leaving him.

Made with a 13-member crew, the film has been shot in four locations, and travels with two characters played by Dayanand and Bhama. The film, made under the banner SK Talkies, is produced by Shantakumar and co-produced by Raghu S and Santhosh Kodenkeri.

The latter has also worked as a creative director and Technical head. Apart from direction, Dayanand has also written the story and the dialogues are penned by Nellulli Rajashekaran. The film’s music is scored by Gurukiran and cinematography handled by Jeevan Gowda.

The promotion of Anireekshitha, which has received a U/A certificate, will begin on Monday with the unveiling of a teaser. The makers plan to release the film both in theatres as well on OTT platforms for which they are in talks.