New poster of 'Kabzaa' featuring Upendra and Sudeep in period getup launched

By Express News Service

Director R Chandru is getting ready to resume work for the much-anticipated Kabzaa. The production team is currently erecting huge sets for the shoot. The ‘combo’ poster of the gangster period drama, which will have a pan Indian release, was revealed by the makers at 6 am on Sunday featuring the leading stars Upendra and Sudeep. It was followed by the release of a motion poster, and it has hit the internet.

The retro look of the stars is expected to get their fans excited. The film presented by MTB Nagaraj has director R Chandru bankrolling the project under his home banner, Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises.

The makers are planning to release the film in seven languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Oriya. Chandru, who is leaving no stone unturned, reveals that the film is half complete, and those who have watched the rushes have compared the making to Hollywood standards.

“Like Yash starrer KGF directed by Prashanth Neel and Rajamouli’s RRR, our film Kabzaa too is equally doing the talk among well-known production houses across all regions and there is a huge demand for satellite and digital rights,” he says.

Kabzaa is a gangster drama set between 1940 and 1980, and its plot revolves around the rise of the underworld in India. With Upendra essaying the role of underworld don and Sudeep playing a character named Bhargav Bakshi, Kabzaa consists of an ensemble cast of actors like Kamarajan of I fame, Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas among others.

The makers are shooting the film in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Ravi Basrur, who is known for his composition in KGF will be scoring music for Kabzaa, and Shivakumar handling the art department. The film’s cinematography and editing are handled by AJ Shetty and Mahesh Reddy respectively. The stunts in the film are choreographed by Ravi Varma, Vikram Mor and Vijay.