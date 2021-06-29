STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kotigobba 3 should release before Vikrant Rona: Producer Manjunath Gowda

However, producer Manjunath Gowda, who is bankrolling the film under the banner Shalini Arts, is very clear that Vikrant Rona will be released only after  Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 is out.

Published: 29th June 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie Kotigobba 3

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Everything seems to be on track for Sudeep-Anup Bhandari’s Vikrant Rona. The actor has began dubbing his portions from Monday, and the post-production work on the film is going on in full swing. The film was scheduled for an August 19 release.

However, producer Manjunath Gowda, who is bankrolling the film under the banner Shalini Arts, is very clear that Vikrant Rona will be released only after Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 is out. The Shiva Karthik directorial produced by Surappa Babu is one of the most awaited Kannada films. It was supposed to hit the screens on April 29 this year, but owing to the pandemic, it was rescheduled.

A still from the movie Vikrant Rona

“Pandemic has not spared the Kannada film industry, and we are still reeling under the second wave, and there are talks about the possibility of a third wave. If everything was normal, the makers of Kotigobba 3 had planned to release the film on April 29. But the lockdown has impacted a number of release dates. Owing to this, I am ready to wait for Kotigobba 3 to release before Vikrant Rona.

In fact, if the corona situation improves, and the theares reopen to 100 per cent occupancy, I would like to offer the August 19 release date to Surappa Babu for releasing Kotigobba 3. I’d take another date,” says Manjunath Gowda.

Talking about readying the pan-Indian appeal for Vikrant Rona, Manjunath says, “The team has just begun with the dubbing for the Kannada version, and it needs to be done in many Indian as well as international languages.” The film also featuring Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in the cast has Ajaneesh Loknath scoring music and William David handling the camera work.

Meanwhile, Kotigobba 3 comes with an ensemble cast including Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani, Shraddha Das, and Sudhanshu Pandey featuring in prominent roles. With two much-anticipated films of Sudeep gearing up for release, it will be celebration time for the industry and fans, alike.

...says Vikrant Rona producer Manjunath Gowda, who offers his film’s release date of August 19 to Kotigobba 3 producer Surappa Babu, who has been waiting a long time for the pandemic situation to get better to release the Sudeep-starrer 
 

