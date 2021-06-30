'Pentagon' to be Sandalwood actress Apurva’s first stint with an anthology

By Express News Service

Director and producer Guru Deshpande is bringing together five directors for the Kannada anthology Pentagon and it has actor Apurva playing an prominent role in the segment helmed by director Chandramohan.

Apurva

The maker has revealed the look in the film through a character poster released on the occasion of her birthday. Apurva plays the role of a college girl in the comedy thriller that also stars Pramod Shetty as the antagonist and debutants Kishore and Chinmay in crucial roles.

The actor, who got her screen name as Apurva post-Crazy Star Ravichandran’s directorial, will be making her anthology debut with Pentagon. She believes that the anthology will be a new experience to the audience. “I play a bubbly college girl.

The story revolves around her love and the consequences she faces because of it.” The actor, who has been part of a handful of commercial flicks, states that the space a female actor gets in anthologies is nothing less than commercial films.

“A commercial film usually doesn’t allow the heroine to have the screen space from start to end. But, in the case of a 30-minute-long anthology segment, the space an actor gets is equal to the screen space in a three-hour-long commercial film.

Moreover, these subjects give actors the scope to perform,” she says. The other stories from Pentagon made under banner G Cinemas are directed by Raghu Shivamogga, Akash Srivatsa, Kiran, and Guru Deshpande.

While the shoot of four stories has been completed, the episode directed by Guru Desh Pande will resume shortly. Apurva, who was last seen in Ajai Rao starrer, Krishna Talkies, is also part of Purushottama, in which she is paired opposite Bodybuilder Ravi, who is making his debut as a hero.