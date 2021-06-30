STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Tribble Riding' teaser to be launched on Ganesh’s birthday

Ganesh, ahead of his birthday on July 2, took to his social media account to share that he is in no mood for celebrations. However, his fans will be getting a teaser of his film, Tribble Riding.

Published: 30th June 2021

By Express News Service

The Mahesh Gowda directed comedy-drama starring Ganesh features three female leads Megha Shetty, Rachana Inder, and Aditi Prabhudeva. The team had completed the talkie portions and a song before lockdown, and are now left with the shooting for 3 more tracks.

Meanwhile, the post-production works of the film have begun in parallel, and the director plans to begin the dubbing process from July 10.

“I plan to start with dubbing and move on to re-recording. We will finalise the location for the rest of the songs, and plan the shoot in the meantime,” says Mahesh Gowda. This will be the first release of Ganesh this year. Apart from Tribble Riding, the actor also has Gaalipata 2, directed by Yogaraj Bhat and Suni’s Sakath.

