'Saaho' director Sujeeth meets Kichcha Sudeep

The filmmaker, who was in Bengaluru on Saturday, is said to have discussed a storyline with the Vikrant Rona star.

Published: 01st March 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sudeep

Actor Kichcha Sudeep

By Express News Service

Saaho director Sujeeth’s reported meeting with Kichcha Sudeep in Bengaluru on Saturday has led to speculations about the actor-director collaborating for a film.

Sudeep’s close associate Ram shared a picture with the director on his Facebook account and wrote, “It was such a pleasure to meet you bro! Looking forward to your next film after saaho! @sujeethsign (sic).”

According to a source, the director met Sudeep at Innovative City - where the actor is currently hosting the 8th edition of Bigg Boss Kannada - and is said to have discussed a storyline with the actor. “Sujeeth had a script, which is suitable for Sudeep, and he has just dropped to discuss the storyline, and the discussion is at a very initial stage,” added the source.

Sujeeth, who directed 2014’s Run Raja Run, managed to make a pan-Indian appeal with his second film Saaho starring Prabhas. The director was also supposed to direct Telugu star Chiranjeevi in the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer but opted out due to creative differences.

Meanwhile, Sudeep who is busy hosting the reality show, also has Kotigobba 3 slated to release on April 29. The film directed by Shiva Karthik is currently in the post-production stage. Barring the song sequences, Sudeep has also completed shooting for Anup Bhandari’s Vikrant Rona. The actor is yet to make an official announcement of his next.
 

