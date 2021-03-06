STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan to play Navy officer in 'Golden Ring'

The film, bankrolled by Rockline Entertainers, is based on a real-life story suggested by the Challenging Star; the pan-India film may be made in multiple languages  

Published: 06th March 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Darshan

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Even as Darshan’s fans are gearing up for the release of Roberrt, there is more excitement coming their way. The Challenging Star is all set to wear a Navy officer’s uniform in his next project, which will be made under the banner of Rockline Venkatesh.

The film, titled as Golden Ring, is based on a storyline given by Darshan himself. The makers hint that the movie will carry a pan-India appeal. 

The actor-producer’s historical project, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, has been pushed ahead due to the pandemic, and the production house is getting ready to go on floors with this film in April or May.

Confirming the update, producer Rockline Venkatesh says, “We had shot a few portions of Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, but owing to the current Covid situation, it becomes difficult for us to bring together 300-400 people on the sets.

So we have decided the push the shooting ahead. Instead, we will begin shooting for Golden Ring.” Spilling some details, Rockline Venkatesh added that the film is set in the backdrop of the Navy, and the officer’s storyline was given by Darshan himself. “While the script work is going on, we are also in the process of finalising the director. We plan to start shooting from April or May.

According to Rockline Venkatesh, the team is planning to simultaneously proceed with Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. “Since it is a huge film, we plan to initially shoot with artistes other than Darshan, including actor Sumalatha, and portions which require less crowd. The sections involving Darshan will be shot later,” he revealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darshan Golden Ring
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp