Darshan to play Navy officer in 'Golden Ring'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Even as Darshan’s fans are gearing up for the release of Roberrt, there is more excitement coming their way. The Challenging Star is all set to wear a Navy officer’s uniform in his next project, which will be made under the banner of Rockline Venkatesh.

The film, titled as Golden Ring, is based on a storyline given by Darshan himself. The makers hint that the movie will carry a pan-India appeal.

The actor-producer’s historical project, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, has been pushed ahead due to the pandemic, and the production house is getting ready to go on floors with this film in April or May.

Confirming the update, producer Rockline Venkatesh says, “We had shot a few portions of Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, but owing to the current Covid situation, it becomes difficult for us to bring together 300-400 people on the sets.

So we have decided the push the shooting ahead. Instead, we will begin shooting for Golden Ring.” Spilling some details, Rockline Venkatesh added that the film is set in the backdrop of the Navy, and the officer’s storyline was given by Darshan himself. “While the script work is going on, we are also in the process of finalising the director. We plan to start shooting from April or May.

According to Rockline Venkatesh, the team is planning to simultaneously proceed with Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. “Since it is a huge film, we plan to initially shoot with artistes other than Darshan, including actor Sumalatha, and portions which require less crowd. The sections involving Darshan will be shot later,” he revealed.