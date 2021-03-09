Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri begin work on Nagendra Prasad’s debut directorial

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Krishna is back at work post his wedding, and has joined the sets of Nagendra Prasad’s yet-to-be-titled film. Shooting for the movie began last week. The actor, who tied the knot with Milana Nagaraj on Feb. 14, is said to have completed a day’s shooting for his directorial, Love Mocktial 2, before joining the sets of his next.

Actor-choreographer Nagendra Prasad is making his directorial debut with the Kannada film, which is inspired by the Tamil romantic fantasy drama, Oh My Kadavule.It will also have Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar making an appearance in a pivotal role. Though not much has been revealed about the title, the cast and the crew, CE has learned that Sangeetha Sringeri is playing the female lead.

This is the next project for her after 777 Charlie, and she is said to be participating in the shoot currently. The major portions of the film will be shot in Bengaluru while some parts will be filmed in Kerala. Krishna will complete a schedule of this film until March 23, after which he will head to Goa to resume shooting for Deepak Aras’ Sugar Factory.