Suni launches Dushyanth in Robin Hood

A official announcement will be made with the motion poster on March 14

Published: 09th March 2021 10:17 AM

By Express News Service

Director Suni’s upcoming movie, Robin Hood, produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, will launch newcomer Dushyanth to the tinsel town. Dushyanth, who is making his way to Sandalwood is trained by Ninasam teacher, Dhananjay .

Suni and Dushyanth

An official announcement will be made by the makers with a motion poster that will be released on March 14, on the debutant actor’s birthday.

While CE has got hold of a picture that shows Dushyanth along with Suni at the dubbing studio, more details about the film will be revealed by the makers only in the coming days. 

This is the second time the director-producer duo is coming together, after Avatar Purusha, which is currently in the post-production stage. The comedy drama starring Sharan will be out in two parts. Suni will begin Robin Hood after completing his present commitment, Sakath, which has him teaming up with Ganesh. The two are teaming up after Chamak. 

