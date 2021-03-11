STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rakshit Shetty’s look for Sapta Sagaradaache Yello revealed

The actor will be seen in two shades in Pushkar Films’ classic romantic drama directed by Hemanth M Rao.

Published: 11th March 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Rakshit Shetty

By Express News Service

The makers of Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, who had previously revealed that Rukmini Vasanth is coming on board the film, have unveiled the character look of the lead hero, Rakshit Shetty.

Rakshit Shetty

The directorial by Hemanth M Rao, produced by Pushkar Films, will have Rakshit playing two shades, of which one look has been disclosed. The director has come up with a classic romantic drama for which the trio is teaming up for the second time, after Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu.

“The concept of Rakshit’s look in this poster has been worked around the look of Rukmini that was previously revealed by us. Rakshit plays the role of Manu in the film, and we have tried to bring out an emotional complexion through his look, which evokes mood and violence. The second look will be revealed once we complete shooting the portions with this look.

The other shade will have Rakhit go through a physical transformation,” says Hemanth, who is currently conducting workshops before they begin the shoot. “Since this is an intense love story, we are working on the on-screen chemistry, and Rakshit, Rukmini and I are doing the rehearsals. We will start shooting later this month, and the entire shoot will happen in Bengaluru,” he adds.

Sapta Sagaradaache Yello has Charan Raj composing the music and Advaitha Gurumurthy handling the camera. On Rakshit’s work front, he has 777 Charlie in the making.The film, directed by Kiranraj, is now in the post-production stage, and the release date is yet to be fixed.

