STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Riverine rhythms

Vasu Dixit’s latest song, Nadiyolage, finds its muse in nature, so much so that it was even recorded by the side of a river

Published: 14th March 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Vasu Dixit

Vasu Dixit (Photo| Facebook)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Music has the ability to transport you to places. This seems to be true for Vasu Dixit's new song, which immediately takes the listener to the lap of nature.

The singer recently released a new version of the song Nadiyolage on his YouTube channel, which presents a raw and acoustic version of the song. While his songs are usually recorded in a studio, this was one produced next to a river, giving the listener some true to source ambient sound.

Originally written by a friend of Dixit, Mamata Sagar, the song title translates to 'inside the river'. "I had released the song a few years ago with an animated video but this one is an acoustic version, where I have kept the arrangement very simple," says the lead vocalist of Swarathma, which is a city-based indie folk rock band.

Just like the untouched water of a river, Dixit's song remains raw and filled to the brim with emotion and minimal in terms of arrangement.

'Instead of a studio, we recorded the song next to a river in Mysuru, which is where we shot the video as well. The only equipment we used was my guitar, mic and a laptop. The only thing we had to redo is the guitar part since there was a lag in the original recording," says Dixit, adding that you can clearly hear the ambient noise.

Dixit believes the song suits any kind of mood because it talks about getting closer to nature. "I am from Mysuru and have always been surrounded by many rivers, Cauvery being the most important one. It is a connection I always had with the river," says Dixit, who often finds himself feeling content and at peace by the side of a river.

The musician may find his muse in nature, but believes the real inspiration has to come from within. "I don’t have to be amid nature to compose a song on it. For instance, if I have to write a song on my mother, I don’t have to sit in front of her. The inspiration has to come from inside," says Dixit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadiyolage YouTube Swarathma
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp