Riverine rhythms

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Music has the ability to transport you to places. This seems to be true for Vasu Dixit's new song, which immediately takes the listener to the lap of nature.

The singer recently released a new version of the song Nadiyolage on his YouTube channel, which presents a raw and acoustic version of the song. While his songs are usually recorded in a studio, this was one produced next to a river, giving the listener some true to source ambient sound.

Originally written by a friend of Dixit, Mamata Sagar, the song title translates to 'inside the river'. "I had released the song a few years ago with an animated video but this one is an acoustic version, where I have kept the arrangement very simple," says the lead vocalist of Swarathma, which is a city-based indie folk rock band.

Just like the untouched water of a river, Dixit's song remains raw and filled to the brim with emotion and minimal in terms of arrangement.

'Instead of a studio, we recorded the song next to a river in Mysuru, which is where we shot the video as well. The only equipment we used was my guitar, mic and a laptop. The only thing we had to redo is the guitar part since there was a lag in the original recording," says Dixit, adding that you can clearly hear the ambient noise.

Dixit believes the song suits any kind of mood because it talks about getting closer to nature. "I am from Mysuru and have always been surrounded by many rivers, Cauvery being the most important one. It is a connection I always had with the river," says Dixit, who often finds himself feeling content and at peace by the side of a river.

The musician may find his muse in nature, but believes the real inspiration has to come from within. "I don’t have to be amid nature to compose a song on it. For instance, if I have to write a song on my mother, I don’t have to sit in front of her. The inspiration has to come from inside," says Dixit.