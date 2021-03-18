Dhruva Sarja, A Harsha in talks for film collaboration

A Sharadhaa By

Pogaru actor Dhruva Sarja, who is currently tied-up with Uday Mehta’s film, Dubaari, directed by Nanda Kishore, is said to be in talks with Bhajarangi director, A Harsha for a film. The duo is keen to collaborate after having completed initial rounds of discussion. If all goes as per plan, Harsha will be directing the Addhuri, Bahaddhur, and Bharjari hero, says our source.

“Though the two are planning to team up, this will not be an immediate project. It will be done only after they complete their respective films. Currently, Harsha is busy with the post-production work of Bhajarangi 2, which is slated for release on May 14. He is also simultaneously preparing for Shivanna’s 125th film titled Veda -- Brutal of the 1960s.

Meanwhile, Dhruva will go on floors with Dubaari, the script of which is being fine-tuned. The actor also has a film with director AP Arjun, with whom he made his debut, Addhuri.