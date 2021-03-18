STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Nishvika Naidu paired opposite Ganesh in Suni’s Sakath

The romantic drama will have her play the role of Nakshatra - a school teacher and a motivational speaker.

Published: 18th March 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Nishvika Naidu

Nishvika Naidu

By Express News Service

Nishvika Naidu has been roped in as the heroine for Sakath, starring Ganesh and directed by Suni. She is part of the cast that also features Surbhi, in her Kannada debut. As for Nishvika, she will be the first time sharing screen space with Ganesh.

Nishvika Naidu

The romantic drama will have her play the role of Nakshatra - a school teacher and a motivational speaker. Sakath. which revolves around a reality show and a court case, is being jointly produced under the KVN banner and Suprith Productions.

Ganesh, who is back from the Gaalipata 2 shooting schedule, will resume shooting for Sakath from March 22. This is the second time Ganesh and Suni are teaming up after Chamak.

The film has music composed by Judah Sandy and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje. Nishvika, who was last seen in Ramarjuna, will also be part of Guru Shishyaru starring Sharan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nishvika Naidu Suni Sakath Surbhi
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp