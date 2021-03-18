Nishvika Naidu paired opposite Ganesh in Suni’s Sakath

By Express News Service

Nishvika Naidu has been roped in as the heroine for Sakath, starring Ganesh and directed by Suni. She is part of the cast that also features Surbhi, in her Kannada debut. As for Nishvika, she will be the first time sharing screen space with Ganesh.

Nishvika Naidu

The romantic drama will have her play the role of Nakshatra - a school teacher and a motivational speaker. Sakath. which revolves around a reality show and a court case, is being jointly produced under the KVN banner and Suprith Productions.

Ganesh, who is back from the Gaalipata 2 shooting schedule, will resume shooting for Sakath from March 22. This is the second time Ganesh and Suni are teaming up after Chamak.

The film has music composed by Judah Sandy and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje. Nishvika, who was last seen in Ramarjuna, will also be part of Guru Shishyaru starring Sharan.