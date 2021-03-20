STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

At some point, actresses need to shift from being just a regular heroine: Sonu Gowda

Sonu Gowda, who is now awaiting the release of Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa, is tight-lipped about her role like her co-stars.

Published: 20th March 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sonu Gowda

Sonu Gowda (File photo)

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

Sonu Gowda's role in Gultoo is what got her the role in Yuvarathnaa, reveals the actor. In fact, she got to know about this only when she was curious to know what made director Santhosh Ananddram choose her for the role. The commercial entertainer has a huge cast, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Dhananjay, Diganth, Prakash Raj, among others.

Despite this ensemble of artistes, Sonu admits she initially had her apprehensions to play the role, which, eventually, changed when she entered the sets. "Will I be recognised? I didn’t want to be part of a film where I am just there for the sake of it.

So, when Santhosh approached me, I had so many questions running in my mind. However, looking at things in entirety, I decided to take it up since the film that stars Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead, and was being made under Hombale Productions. These were a couple of reasons that drove me to take up this project," she says.

The actor says that there comes a point in time when an actor needs to shift from being just a regular heroine. "I can’t keep sitting and waiting for a perfect role every time. Along the way, I realised how much value this character has got, and my insecurities slowly faded away. Eventually, my zeal started building and I was all enthusiastic to play the role," says Sonu, adding, "I've never had an issue about starring in a multi-starrer. What I look at is the prominence given to me as an actor," she says. 

Every artiste of Yuvarathnaa has been instructed to be tight-lipped about their respective roles. "My character is strong-headed. I was happy that most of my portions were shot in universities. And most importantly, this film doesn’t have me paired opposite anybody," she tells us.

Apart from Yuvarathnaa, Sonu has completed the shooting of a Tamil web series. "COVID-19 had put me indoors for a long time. I stayed at home and enjoyed watching films. Now, I am looking forward to watching Yuvarathnaa, and waiting for good scripts to come by," she signs off. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonu Gowda Sonu Gowda interview Yuvarathnaa
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp