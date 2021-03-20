At some point, actresses need to shift from being just a regular heroine: Sonu Gowda

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sonu Gowda's role in Gultoo is what got her the role in Yuvarathnaa, reveals the actor. In fact, she got to know about this only when she was curious to know what made director Santhosh Ananddram choose her for the role. The commercial entertainer has a huge cast, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Dhananjay, Diganth, Prakash Raj, among others.

Despite this ensemble of artistes, Sonu admits she initially had her apprehensions to play the role, which, eventually, changed when she entered the sets. "Will I be recognised? I didn’t want to be part of a film where I am just there for the sake of it.

So, when Santhosh approached me, I had so many questions running in my mind. However, looking at things in entirety, I decided to take it up since the film that stars Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead, and was being made under Hombale Productions. These were a couple of reasons that drove me to take up this project," she says.

The actor says that there comes a point in time when an actor needs to shift from being just a regular heroine. "I can’t keep sitting and waiting for a perfect role every time. Along the way, I realised how much value this character has got, and my insecurities slowly faded away. Eventually, my zeal started building and I was all enthusiastic to play the role," says Sonu, adding, "I've never had an issue about starring in a multi-starrer. What I look at is the prominence given to me as an actor," she says.

Every artiste of Yuvarathnaa has been instructed to be tight-lipped about their respective roles. "My character is strong-headed. I was happy that most of my portions were shot in universities. And most importantly, this film doesn’t have me paired opposite anybody," she tells us.

Apart from Yuvarathnaa, Sonu has completed the shooting of a Tamil web series. "COVID-19 had put me indoors for a long time. I stayed at home and enjoyed watching films. Now, I am looking forward to watching Yuvarathnaa, and waiting for good scripts to come by," she signs off.