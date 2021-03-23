After 'Trikona' gets U/A certification, trilingual film to hit screens in April

By Express News Service

Trilingual film Trikona, made in Kannada, Tamil (Gosulo) and Telugu (Trikonam) has been certified a U/A. The film is directed by Chandrakantha and produced by Rajashekar.

Though the initial plan was to release it on streaming platforms, plans changed and it will now hit screens sometime in April. Trikona, which consists of an interesting star cast, is a story that follows the life of people between the ages of 25 and 65 years.

The topic deals with death, anger, ego, and patience. The story of Trikona is written by producer Rajashekar.

The speciality of this film is that the director has come out with three different screenplays and each language consists of different technical crews.

The film, which has been shot in some unexplored locations of Karnataka, features senior actors like Lakshmi, Achyuth Kumar, Suresh Heblikar, and Sudharani in prominent roles.