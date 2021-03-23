STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

After 'Trikona' gets U/A certification, trilingual film to hit screens in April

Trikona, which consists of an interesting star cast, is a story that follows the life of people between the ages of 25 and 65 years.

Published: 23rd March 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Trikona'.

A still from 'Trikona'.

By Express News Service

Trilingual film Trikona, made in Kannada, Tamil (Gosulo) and Telugu (Trikonam) has been certified a U/A. The film is directed by Chandrakantha and produced by Rajashekar.

Though the initial plan was to release it on streaming platforms, plans changed and it will now hit screens sometime in April. Trikona, which consists of an interesting star cast, is a story that follows the life of people between the ages of 25 and 65 years.

The topic deals with death, anger, ego, and patience. The story of Trikona is written by producer Rajashekar.

The speciality of this film is that the director has come out with three different screenplays and each language consists of different technical crews.

The film, which has been shot in some unexplored locations of Karnataka, features senior actors like Lakshmi, Achyuth Kumar, Suresh Heblikar, and Sudharani in prominent roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trikona
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp