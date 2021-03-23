Kiran Narayan’s 'Sneharshi' addresses blue-collar workers

By Express News Service

'Sneharshi' marks the directorial debut of Kiran Narayan, who will also face the camera as lead hero.

“My passion has always been into acting, but I chose to direct the film because this is a film set in a social context. It’s written by my mother, Nagathihalli Prathiba, and addresses blue-collar workers. I thought I should do justice to her effort on silver screen,” says Kiran.

The team is coming out with the first look poster today, and plans to release a video song on March 30.

'Sneharshi', made under the banner, Sri Lakshmi Betaraya Combines, also stars Sanjana, Ranganath Sampath, Sudha Belavadi, Prakash Naveen and Chakravarthi. The film’s music is scored by Akash Ayappa and has Ravi Kishor handling the camerawork.