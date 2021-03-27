Bhavya Gowda to make her silver screen debut with Dear Kanmani
The latest actor to join the cast of Dear Kanmani is Bhavya Gowda, who is now joining the bandwagon of television artistes making a transition to the silver screen. The actor, who has become a household name with the tele-serial, Geetha, will be a part of Vismaya’s directorial debut. Apart from helming the project, Vismaya Gowda is also bankrolling the movie under the banner of Vismaya Films.
The story delves into a love triangle, and Bhavya Gowda will share the screen space with Kishan Bilagali, Saathvika and cricketer-turned-actor Praveen. The debutant in Sandalwood says she had been getting offers from various directors and filmmakers, but chose to wait for a unique role, which has come to her through Dear Kanmani.
“I am glad to be working under the direction of a woman director, Vismaya Gowda, and it is going to be a new experience for me,” she says. Bhavya Gowda, who will be juggling her work in television and films, is said to be undergoing a make-over for her character on the big screen. “You will get to see me in a modern outlook, completely in contrast from how I’m featured in the serial,” she reveals.