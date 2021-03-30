STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Watching Vishnu made me fall in love with myself’  

...says actor Shreyas Manju, about his film’s trailer which was launched on Monday 
 

Published: 30th March 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Vishnu Priya

By Express News Service

A love story like no other.. Vishnu & his Priya are here with their story. Come live in the world of #VishnuPriya (sic). This was actor Shreyas Manju’s tweet while sharing the trailer of his upcoming film, which was officially launched by Puneeth Rajkumar on Monday. 

The film, directed by VK Prakash, marks the debut of Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier in Kannada. The trailer gives a sneak peek of the intense romantic drama set in the 1990s and revolves around Vishnu and Priya. The film is yet to be sent to the censor board, and the makers are  hoping to release the film in June. 

The actor watched the film at different times and reacted to Vishnu-Priya in different ways each time. “I watched it during the dubbing and was not able to figure the film fully.

But I was excited when I watched the film at the final rec-recording stage,” says a confident Shreyas, adding, “I am just one-film-old, but I don’t like hearing and watching myself on silver screen. However, this time, it’s a different feeling. I started loving myself and with every scene and I was hooting and whistling,” he says.

Shreyas says love and intensity have always been favourite elements in a film. Whether it is romance, action or anger, he likes to include these elements. “I feel these need to be included, and such films are my forte,” he says, adding that these shades will be seen in Vishnu Priya. The film, bankrolled by K Manju Cinemas, has music by Gopi Sundar, while the DoP has been handled by Vinod Bharati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishnu Priya Priya Prakash Varriers Shreyas Manju
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp