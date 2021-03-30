‘Watching Vishnu made me fall in love with myself’  

By Express News Service

A love story like no other.. Vishnu & his Priya are here with their story. Come live in the world of #VishnuPriya (sic). This was actor Shreyas Manju’s tweet while sharing the trailer of his upcoming film, which was officially launched by Puneeth Rajkumar on Monday.

The film, directed by VK Prakash, marks the debut of Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier in Kannada. The trailer gives a sneak peek of the intense romantic drama set in the 1990s and revolves around Vishnu and Priya. The film is yet to be sent to the censor board, and the makers are hoping to release the film in June.

The actor watched the film at different times and reacted to Vishnu-Priya in different ways each time. “I watched it during the dubbing and was not able to figure the film fully.

But I was excited when I watched the film at the final rec-recording stage,” says a confident Shreyas, adding, “I am just one-film-old, but I don’t like hearing and watching myself on silver screen. However, this time, it’s a different feeling. I started loving myself and with every scene and I was hooting and whistling,” he says.

Shreyas says love and intensity have always been favourite elements in a film. Whether it is romance, action or anger, he likes to include these elements. “I feel these need to be included, and such films are my forte,” he says, adding that these shades will be seen in Vishnu Priya. The film, bankrolled by K Manju Cinemas, has music by Gopi Sundar, while the DoP has been handled by Vinod Bharati.