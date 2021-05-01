Shashank introduces new talent Praveen in intense love story

Director Shashank, who is known to introduce fresh faces like Radhika Pandit to the Kannada film industry, is launching yet another new talent. Praveen, a doctor by profession, will be making his tinsel town debut in Shashank's next directorial. The director has pushed his project with Upendra, and now his entire focus will be on this project with the newcomer.

"I enjoyed working with fresh talent, which I experienced through Moggina Manasu. After that film I was working mostly with established actors. Once again, a script has brought me back to working with all newcomers, which is a dream come true," says Shashank.

The director pushed the project with Uppi sensing the rise in COVID cases, and has advanced this project with the newcomer. Shashank says he saw a potential in Praveen, and chose to launch him. "He's a doctor who is currently doing his internship. He has a passion towards cinema, and is trained in acting," he said.

Shashank, who is yet to title his film, has come up with an intense love story. "This film depicts extreme emotions. It is going to be my style of a film - very realistic. However, it is not based on any true incident. I am done with the screenplay and I am currently penning the dialogues, which I will plan to complete before the lockdown," says Shashank.

The director has finalised music director Arjun Janya, and is in the process of finalising the female lead. “I am scouting for a fresh face, specifically looking for a heroine, who is extremely talented and can give a high-voltage performance,” he says.