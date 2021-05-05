'Murphy' will ride high on love, emotions

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Murphy, starring Prabhu Mundkur and helmed by Urvi director B S Pradeep Varma, has completed 30 per cent of the shoot in Mangaluru. They plan to film the rest of the portions in various locations of Goa with the two female leads.

While Roshni Prakash, who made her debut with Hemanth M Rao’s Kavaludaari, has replaced Nishvika Naidu as the film’s heroine, the movie also marks the debut of Illa Veermalla who is part of the lead cast.

Actor Prabhu Mundkur, who has co-written the script of Murphy, says that the film went on floors from April 2, in Mangaluru, and has completed the first schedule on April 15.

“Shooting for parts of the film set in a college has been completed. We had planned to resume shooting in Goa for a month, which was supposed to begin from May 3. Now, that stands postponed by a month or more depending on the pandemic situation,” says the actor and writer, who shared the first few stills of the film with us. According to Prabhu, the title bears the family name, and he plays the role of David Murphy, while Dattanna plays the role of his grandfather, Richard. The film, which will feature the lead actor in two shades, has two different timelines.

“The USP of the film is love and emotions, and how memories are expressed. That’s one of the reasons we chose to shoot against the backdrop of old structures, which are between 150 years and 400 years old,” he says.

The film, produced by Somanna under the banner Gowri Entertainments, will have Arjun Janya scoring the music.

“The music director is coming up with a peppy number. The song is titled Mogachi, the lyrics for which are currently being finalised. It will be a mix of Kodava and Spanish,” he says.

The dialogues of Murphy have been penned by the director Naveen Reddy, and has cinematographer Anand Sunderesha cranking the camera.