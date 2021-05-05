STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Murphy' will ride high on love, emotions

Prabhu Mundkur, along with director Pradeep Varma, has completed the first schedule in Mangaluru, and is waiting to resume shooting in Goa.

Published: 05th May 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhu Mundkur and Roshni Prakash

Prabhu Mundkur and Roshni Prakash

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Murphy, starring Prabhu Mundkur and helmed by Urvi director B S Pradeep Varma, has completed 30 per cent of the shoot in Mangaluru. They plan to film the rest of the portions in various locations of Goa with the two female leads.

While Roshni Prakash, who made her debut with Hemanth M Rao’s Kavaludaari, has replaced Nishvika Naidu as the film’s heroine, the movie also marks the debut of Illa Veermalla who is part of the lead cast.

Actor Prabhu Mundkur, who has co-written the script of Murphy, says that the film went on floors from April 2, in Mangaluru, and has completed the first schedule on April 15.

“Shooting for parts of the film set in a college has been completed. We had planned to resume shooting in Goa for a month, which was supposed to begin from May 3. Now, that stands postponed by a month or more depending on the pandemic situation,” says the actor and writer, who shared the first few stills of the film with us. According to Prabhu, the title bears the family name, and he plays the role of David Murphy, while Dattanna plays the role of his grandfather, Richard. The film, which will feature the lead actor in two shades, has two different timelines.

“The USP of the film is love and emotions, and how memories are expressed. That’s one of the reasons we chose to shoot against the backdrop of old structures, which are between 150 years and 400 years old,” he says.

The film, produced by Somanna under the banner Gowri Entertainments, will have Arjun Janya scoring the music.

“The music director is coming up with a peppy number. The song is titled Mogachi, the lyrics for which are currently being finalised. It will be a mix of Kodava and Spanish,” he says.

The dialogues of Murphy have been penned by the director Naveen Reddy, and has cinematographer Anand Sunderesha cranking the camera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murphy Prabhu Mundkur Roshni Prakash
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp