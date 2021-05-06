STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Chandan Shetty to compose for Nanda Kishore-Shreyas Manju film

The Pogaru director has come up with a mass entertainer for Shreyas Manju’s third outing that also features Reeshma Nanaiah in the female lead

Published: 06th May 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chandan Shetty

Chandan Shetty

By Express News Service

Nanda Kishore, who is all set to direct Padde Huli hero Shreyas Manju, has brought on board Chandan Shetty as the film’s music director.

Confirmation came in from the production house, Gujjal Talkies. The makers, who completed the script pooja a few weeks ago, are now waiting to go on floors. The popular rapper and composer, who has delivered hit albums, including Pogaru, will be associating with the director for the second time.

Shreyas is now awaiting the release of his second film, Vishnu Priya, directed by VK Prakash, which also stars Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier in Kannada. Nanda’s mass entertainer subject will have Shekhar Chandru and KM Prakash associating with the project and handling the camerawork and editing, respectively.

The film, produced by Gujjal Purushotham, has finalised Reeshma Nanaiah as the heroine, and the director is in the process of casting another female lead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandan Shetty Nanda Kishore Shreyas Manju Gujjal Talkies
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp