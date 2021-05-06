Chandan Shetty to compose for Nanda Kishore-Shreyas Manju film

By Express News Service

Nanda Kishore, who is all set to direct Padde Huli hero Shreyas Manju, has brought on board Chandan Shetty as the film’s music director.

Confirmation came in from the production house, Gujjal Talkies. The makers, who completed the script pooja a few weeks ago, are now waiting to go on floors. The popular rapper and composer, who has delivered hit albums, including Pogaru, will be associating with the director for the second time.

Shreyas is now awaiting the release of his second film, Vishnu Priya, directed by VK Prakash, which also stars Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier in Kannada. Nanda’s mass entertainer subject will have Shekhar Chandru and KM Prakash associating with the project and handling the camerawork and editing, respectively.

The film, produced by Gujjal Purushotham, has finalised Reeshma Nanaiah as the heroine, and the director is in the process of casting another female lead.