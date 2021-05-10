STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hit jodi of Vinod Prabhakar and Sonal Monteiro in demand

After the duo became popular with Darshanstarrer Roberrt, many filmmakers are keen to bring them back as lead pair on screen

Published: 10th May 2021

By A Shardhaa
Express News Service

Darshan-starrer Roberrt, released on March 11, not only adjudged as a blockbuster, but also brought to the fore a hit jodi Vinod Prabhakar and Sonal Monteiro. They played pivotal roles in Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s directorial. And buzz is that a handful of filmmakers, including director Hariprasad Jayanna, are working towards bringing these two actors as lead pair in their next project.

Vinod Prabhakar and Sonal Monteiro

Ask Vinod about this and he confirms the developments, also revealing that they are being offered various scripts and are receiving many enquiries. However, nothing is finalised so far. “Raghav and Tanu, the characters we played in Roberrt, have become popular among the audience. People, who initially addressed me as Tiger, have now started calling me Raghav anna, and Sonal as Tanu.

It’s an added bonus when we are recognised by the characters we play. That is the bigger success. Those who would meet us on sets would enquire as to when they will see us together on screen again. Even directors, who want to cash in on our pairing have narrated us different scripts. We are sure to work together again, but which project is something we have to decide.

An official confirmation on this will be made once we have a suitable story, and when the director and production house agree. If not for the pandemic and lockdown, we would have locked a subject, but now it might take a little more time,” he says. Vinod, post-Roberrt, is currently focusing on Lankasura directed by Pramod Kumar.

“I’m sporting a beard for Lankasura, for which we have completed 40 per cent of the shoot. We are now waiting to begin the next portions, which will be resumed once we get permission to shoot,” he says. Meanwhile, the actor has lined up at least half a dozen of films, but he plans to take them up one by one.

Sonal is waiting for the release of Talwarpete, and Shambo Shiva Shankara, which is now in post-production. She also has Buddivantha 2 in the pipeline. The actor recently was in Goa to shoot for Sugar Factory and completed filming crucial portions before the lockdown.

