Rishab Shetty's Hero finally gets its due, now streaming on Zee 5

The film, which was conceptualised by Rishab Shetty during the 2020 lockdown, saw fruition recently with the film also streaming on an OTT platform

Published: 11th May 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rishab Shetty

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Hero, made by Rishab Shetty during the previous lockdown, has got its due in 2021. The crime thriller, which was out in theatres on March 5, is now out on streaming platform, Zee 5, from May 9. Made under Rishab Shetty Films, the film marked the directorial debut of Bharath Raj M, and starred Ganavi Laxman in the female lead and Pramod Shetty as the antagonist. Rishab has been getting feedback from viewers about the film which was a ‘quick output’ from their team.

“The film which saw its release along with big-ticket movies, got a good response from the audience and also ran in theatres for 45 days. We also got support from the digital platform which showed interest in our film. THe work that was done during the last lockdown has finally got its due,” says the actor and producer. Ask Rishab what he’s upto during this lockdown, and he says there are no such plans to work on a film like he did last time.

However, the filmmaker, who is in his hometown, Kundapur is currently working on a new script. “It is being developed and the subject doesn’t have any deadlock and can go on floors anytime,” he says. Probe him a little further and he says, “I have got a beautiful line, something closely related to my hometown. It is still being developed. If everything is finalised, I plan to take the responsibility of direction as well as play the lead. Right now, I am busy shaping the script, and have not thought it further.”

Rishab was completing shoot for Harikathe Alla Girikathe, which is now left with four days of work. “If not for the lockdown, we would have now been working on post-production, but the pandemic messed the whole plan,” he says. The film is made under the Sandesh Production banner and is executed by Rishab Shetty Films.

There were speculations of the team working on releasing the film on an OTT platform. “We are yet to take a call,” says Rishab, adding, “Going forward, the Kannada industry will see a lot of rush. So, a direct OTT release is a good option, provided we get a good platform. If we can reach out to the right kind of people, and if the producer gets a decent profit, we will surely make a move. But right now, I am waiting to bring out the first copy.” His next acting assignment was to be the Bell Bottom sequel. The shooting of Jayathirtha’s directorial— planned for June — might get pushed.

“It is a film made on a big canvas, and we need to wait,” he says. Sharing his opinion about the second wave, Rishab says it is harsher than the first. “Somewhere, we did not prepare for this and that is one of the reasons cases have increased. It is only those who are experiencing Covid-19, who are understanding the seriousness of this pandemic. For others, it doesn’t matter. And the result, we are losing our loved ones,” he says.

