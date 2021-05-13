Director Mahesh Babu’s film with newcomers titled Aparoopa

By Express News Service

Director Mahesh Babu is introducing two fresh faces -- Sughosh and Hritika— in his upcoming directorial, Aparoopa. Touted to be a romantic drama, the story and dialogues have been penned by director of Prarambha, Manu Kalyadi. Mahesh, who had announced the project in March 2019, has completed shooting the talkie portions. He recently canned a song in Kashmir. The director is now waiting to complete two more tracks to wrap up the entire picture. While Sughosh is a techie who has studied in the USA, his passion for acting brought him to tinsel town.

Hritika, who is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, comes from a film background. She is a relative of a noted Telugu actor, Amani. Mahesh has come up with a pure romantic subject, the story of which is narrated through the lead pair. “My film is a love drama with ego being the biggest villain. They have a faceoff with it,” says the director, who also shared the first few stills from the film.

“Each time I bring in new faces, I judge their interest in acting and cinema. My first thought is whether both fit the bill. Being a dancer, Hritika had the confidence of facing the camera. Sughosh has made a few video songs which showcased his skills. He just required a little training in fight sequences, which was taken care of by our stuntmaster,” says Mahesh.

The film, shot in Bengaluru, Chikmagalur, and Mysuru, shot their last schedule in Kashmir. The film’s music, scored by Prajwal Pai, has a song by Arman Malik. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar has rendered his voice to a melody track. The film’s cinematography is by Suryakanth. Aparoopa, bankrolled under the banner Suggi Cinemas, is produced by Mahesh. The supporting cast of Aparoopa consists of senior actors, Ashok and Avinash, along with Aruna Balraj and Dinesh Mangaluru.