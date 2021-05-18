STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Dia' director KS Ashoka’s next to be a thriller

KS Ashoka is making use of the lockdown and is temporarily camping in Mangaluru where he is penning the story.

Published: 18th May 2021 10:48 AM

Sandalwood director KS Ashoka

By Express News Service

Director KS Ashoka, who made headlines with his horror flick 6-5=2 and romantic film Dia, is coming up with a thriller subject for his third outing in Kannada.

The filmmaker is making use of the lockdown and is temporarily camping in Mangaluru where he is penning the story.

“I have the story in my head, which now needs to translate onto paper. I have been in Mangaluru in the last one week and am writing the first draft of my next film,” says Ashoka, adding, “I intend to complete the script and then scout for actors who can justify the characters”.

The director had the opportunity to helm the remake of Dia in Hindi, which is currently in the post-production stage.

“The same story was used only with minor changes. The only difference was that I got to see some new faces and locations. Got to work with a new team which brought about some freshness. The production house making this film in Hindi had organised things well,” he says.

Ashoka is currently penning a thriller that will suit both the theatrical space and OTT platforms.

"We hope to see every film on the big screen. But at this point, OTT has taken things over. From my observations, thrillers are a favouri te on OTT. I am developing the script keeping all these factors in mind. However, my first wish is always a theatre release,” says Ashoka, who wants to begin shooting in October-November.

“I am pinning hopes to begin my project soon, provided the state and the country are out of the pandemic situation,” he adds.

