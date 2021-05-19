STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roshini Prakash explores creative side during lockdown

Roshni Prakash, who was last seen in Hemanth M Rao’s Kavaludaari, took some time to choose her next project in Kannada.

Published: 19th May 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Roshini Prakash

Sandalwood actress Roshini Prakash

By Express News Service

Now, she is part of two films-- Pradeep Varma’s Murphy starring Prabhu Mundkur, as well as Nagendra Prasad’s debut venture, which will be the Kannada version of the Tamil hit film, Oh My Kadavule. The film has her paired along with Love Mocktail hero, Krishna.

The cast also has Sangeetha Sringeri. The yetto- be-titled project will also have Puneeth Rajkumar making a special appearance. Roshni, who has completed one schedule for both the films, is waiting to resume shooting.

An actor, who has made her mark in Tamil and Telugu, she was part of the latest Telugu web series, 11th hour that released on Aha streaming channel.

The crime thriller directed by Praveen Sattaru had her sharing screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia.

"47 days was my last film in Telugu to release on OTT, and 11th hour is my first web series in Telugu. I am glad to be getting good feedback for my role," says Roshni, who is careful about picking up the right kind of subjects in each language.

“Post Kavaludaari, I was getting opportunities in Kannada, but for those which I was approached, the subjects were not working out for me. Every time I got a script, I could only see mistakes in them, and had to reject the offers,” says Roshni.

She has been making use of the lockdown to the fullest to explore her creative side. The model-turned-actor has completed a diploma in Bharatanatyam and is trained by Dr. Sreelatha Vinod from Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University. We also hear that Roshni is also exploring her writing skills right now.

The Kavaludaari heroine, who is currently in Mysuru, has associated with a couple of friends to come up with a script.

“I am working on a script with Rajni Mysore Chamaraj, a director from Canada. She holds a master’s degree in filmmaking from New York Film Academy, and has won awards for her short films - The Day I Met Joshua, and Finding Home. A group of us inclduing Keerthi is coming up with a script which is still in the development stage,” says Roshni, adding, “I will be also be acting in the story, the rest of the casting and technical details will be decided later,” she says.

