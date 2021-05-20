STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I felt special playing a village belle: Nishvika Naidu

Nishvika Naidu on the sets of 'Guru Shishyaru'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Nishvika Naidu has bagged the lead in Guru Shishyaru, a film by Jadeshaa K Hampi. The upcoming sports drama in which Nishvika will play the female lead, and she is paired opposite Sharan.

The makers had a unique way of introducing Nishvika’s role, which was visible in the first look that was revealed on Wednesday, which also happened to be her birthday.

The actor plays the role of Sooji and features in the role of a village belle. This is her first attempt at playing such a character.

“Playing a village belle is special. It is different from our day-to-day life. Having lived in an urban surrounding, my connection with villages is limited. So this film has helped me understand rural life. I’ve enjoyed it although I’ve shot only the first schedule,” says Nishvika.

The beauty of wearing a half saree, feeding cows and goats, rural mannerisms are the small joys Nishvika is enjoying for her role as milkmaid. 

The actor of films like Gentleman and Ramarjuna, says that she was waiting to fetch a character like what she plays in Guru Shishyaru. In fact this was her mother’s wish as well.

“The roles that I have played previously have been very simple. This is the first time I am playing a bold girl. My character’s name is Sujatha, sweetly called Sooji. Everything about her is adorable,” she says.

Apart from playing a village girl, the role is all the more special because Nishvika is a huge fan of Crazy Star Ravichandran.

“Though at this moment I can’t reveal much about the dialogues, every line delivered by me has reference to Ravichandran. That was also fun,” says Nishvika, who added that she is a big fan of Ravichandran’s songs and the way he portrays the heroine in his films. “Ravichandran has a dignified way of admiring a woman’s beauty. And he beautifully describes this in his songs,” she says. 

Guru Shishyaru is being made by Sharan’s prooduction house, Laddu Cinemas. Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who is working as the creative head of the film, will also be associating as co-producer under his production house, Tharun Kishore Kreativez.  

Guru Shishyaru will have Ajaneesh B Loknath and Sudhakar Shetty handling the music and cinematography, respectively.

Nishvika is also associated with Ganesh’s next, Sakath, directed by Suni. She will be juggling two films when she resumes shooting. Meanwhile, Nishvika has been noticed for her stunning body transformation, which she credits the lockdown.

“Except for shooting for a couple of months last year, most of the time was spent indoors. Instead of wasting time, I felt that I should put all my energy into getting fit and stay in good shape. You can see the results for yourself,” she says with a chuckle.

