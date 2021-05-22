Meghashree marks her debut in romantic single

By Express News Service

Naanu Naanu Preetisuttiruve, Ninne Ninne Preetisuttiruve. This romantic single recently unveiled by Real Star Upendra, has been garnering attention among music lovers. The story behind the song, produced by Mamatha Shree under Diamond Tree Music Factory, is an enticing love tale.

The song features Meghashree of Krishna Tulasi and Dasharatha fame, who is making her debut in this music album. She is paired opposite debutant Arun Chandrappa in the song directed by G S Kaligowda.

He has also penned the lyrics. Set in the scenic beauty of Mangaluru, this love album is choreographed by Murali Master with music composed by Christopher Joseph. The song is edited by Dhanu Krishna, while the camerawork has been handled by Shyam Sindanoor.