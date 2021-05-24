Hoping this single comes handy as a pitch to producers: Priyanka Thimmesh on 'Kanseleva Mayavi'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Priyanka Thimmesh, who has been basking in the fame of Bigg Boss Season 8, is now looking forward to the release of her first Kannada album song.

Titled Kanseleva Mayavi, the teaser will be released today, while the song will be unveiled on May 28. This romantic album stars Priyanka and Darshith, and has music by Sam C S.

While the lyrics have been written by Suprith Sharma S, it has been sung by Arfaz Ullal, choreographed by Dileep K Gowda and has Ravindranath T handling the camerawork.

The actor, who is making her debut in a single, says, “The team I worked with for the music album is planning to come up with a film. And we thought this was the first step to explore our skills and build a rapport. This song will come in handy as a pitch for producers. This was done during the first lockdown when I got all of my friends together for this and invested in this music album.”

Priyanka has been waiting for the release of Arjun Gowda, a commercial entertainer produced by late Ramu and directed by Lucky Shankar. It has her paired opposite Prajwal Devaraj. The actor has also completed the shooting of Sugarless, a directorial debut of Shashidhar KM. This film has Prithvi Ambar in the lead. Ask about her next, and Priyanka reveals that in all likelihood, she might team up again with the production house of Sugarless.

“We are still in initial discussions, nothing has been finalised yet. Meanwhile, there are a couple of directors whom I am also in talks with,” she says. Getting out of the Bigg Boss house or staying home owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown is one and the same, feels Priyanka. She was one of the actors who got into the reality shows through a wildcard entry and stayed in the house for a month.

After her short stint in the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka says that people feel she is a girl of few words, but straightforward at the same time. “Viewers felt that I was positive, and didn’t take sides with any contestant. People knew me for my films like Ganapa and Pataki, but now know me better,” she says.