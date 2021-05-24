Pritika Deshpande’s look from 'Pentagon' anthology revealed

By Express News Service

Pritika Deshpande is making her debut as an actor in the upcoming anthology of Pentagon. This feature film, consisting of five stories, will have her starring in the episode directed by debutant Kiran Kumar.

Though Prithika has been working along with her husband Guru Despande’s production house, G Cinemas, she will finally get to face the camera with this film, thus fulfilling her 15-year-old dream. According to the actor, it was the story and role that inspired her to take the plunge.

The makers released the first-look poster on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The story is set in the mid-1980s and has been shot in and around Sakleshpur. This particular episode also has actors Ravi Shankar, Vamshi Krishna, and Anusha Rai as part of the cast, and features Abhilash’s cinematography while the music is handled by Manikant Kadri and Venki.

The other stories are directed by Raghu Shivamogga, Akash Srivatsa, Chandramohan, and Guru Deshpande. The makers, who are left with the shooting of one story from the anthology, plan to release the film in September-October, depending on the pandemic.