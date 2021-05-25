‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’, says Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Divya Suresh, who has hit the spot light with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, has also been garnering attention for her upcoming film, Rowdy Baby. The makers recently released a lyrical song video from the film directed by Reddy Krishna, and since then, the hot topic of discussion has been her liplock scene with the lead actor, Ravi Gowda. Without mincing words, the actor says one should not judge the film with only that one sequence. “Don’t judge a book by its cover, that’s my take. Viewers should not jump to conclusions about a film from just the teaser and trailer.

They should watch the film to know why that particular scene was required,” says Divya, adding, “Rowdy Baby is a love story with a college backdrop. Without revealing the content, I would say this particular lip-lock scene is a crucial sequence which takes the story forward.” Divya has worked in two Kannada films Third Class, and No.9, Hilton Road, and has also worked in a Telugu film, Busy Police, which did not grab the kind of notice she had thought it would.

However, fortune favoured her when she got the fame she was looking for with the Bigg Boss show. “I am new to the industry, and this reality show has helped people understand who I am,” says Divya. The actor loves challenging roles and characters linger in the minds of audience.

“I enjoy playing biopic roles and hope to bag one such subject,” says Divya, who is happy with the kind of offers she has been receiving post Bigg Boss. “Talks are on for a couple of projects, which wi l l probably see me paired opposite wellknown ar t istes. I am waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to officially reveal details of one of the films that I will be part of,” she signs off.