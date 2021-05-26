Aravind kaushik prepares for gone case

By Express News Service

Gone Case will be Huliraya director Aravind Kaushik’s next project. This thriller will be the filmmaker’s sixth outing. Interestingly, this bilingual will be made in Kannada and Hindi. The story balances crime and punishment and chronicles the life of a serial killer who will be seen in a face-off with the police. The director is ready with the script, and has even shot a teaser.

However, he is awaiting the lockdown to be lifted to begin shooting. Gone Case will introduce new face Snehith Gowda. “Snehith is very active as a theatre artiste and has done a lot of Punjabi plays.

He is taking the plunge onto the silver screen for which he has been preparing over the last one year,” says the director. The film will also feature Chakravarthy Chandrachud, who will be playing a strong character. “Chandrachud has been my friend, and the idea to cast him in a film was on my mind for a long time. Knowing him, I wanted him to act in a role that was worth it.

I didn’t want it to be just another character. While he was in the Bigg Boss Season 8 show, the script, especially his role, took a different shape. When I saw him on the show, it struck me that his off-screen persona kind of fits the character that I have sketched,” says Aravind, adding that Gone Case will run mostly on these two characters.

“The film will not see a heroine but will feature strong women characters. Talks are on with a couple of actors, but things are yet to be finalised before we make an official announcement,” says the director, who plans to resume shooting once the second wave settles. About taking Gone Case to Hindi, Aravind explains that the script is experimental which is why he wants to reach out to the Hindi arena as well, and has decided to shoot in both languages.

This will also be an entry point into B-Town, he says. This will be one of those films that won’t have songs, and director wants to decide on the music music composer once shooting is complete. Meanwhile, Aravind has completed shooting for Steel Paathre Saaman, and is awaiting the film to be presented to the Censor Board.