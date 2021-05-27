Chandan Shetty to release 12th single Salige on May 28

A Sharadhaa By

Noted rapper and music director Chandan Shetty is coming up with his next single. Titled Salige, this will be released on May 28, at 10 am. “Salige was a video song, which I shot two years ago when I was in Canada,” says Chandan, who is popular for music albums such as Halagode, 3 Peg, Chocolate Girl, Tequila, Fire, and Party Freak. “I have always been known for my singles, while composing music for films has been a recent exploration,” he says.

A rapper, who has otherwise stuck to party songs, Chandan has experimented with the funk genre for the first time. “I wanted a change, and also wanted to surprise the audience with a new kind of composition. Even though the song was ready, I waited to bring it out. I felt this is the right time since it is in trend. International artistes are into modern funk, something which was in vogue in Micheal Jackson’s songs. Then came retro music. Now people are back to listening to funk music, “ explains the music composer.

Chandan has taken charge of acting, directing and editing the single. “It is a self-shot video on a 360-degree camera in places like Toronto, Montreal and the Niagara falls,” says Chandan, adding, “This is a whole new genre for me and the audience as well. I want all the viewers to keep their minds free and listen to the song without any expectations.” Meanwhile, Chandan, who delivered a hit album in Pogaru, is currently associated with a project for director Nanda Kishore, and actor Dhurva Sarja.