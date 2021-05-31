STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Location hunt, a challenge for Head Bush

The film is based on a biopic of Bengaluru’s first underworld don

By Express News Service

Head Bush, starring Dhananjay, is a biopic on Bengaluru’s first underworld don, MP Jayaraj. Written by Agni Shridhar and directed by Shoonya, the current challenge is finding suitable locations to match the period drama that is placed between the late ’60s and ’70s. “The kind of locations we are looking for are not available in Bengaluru. We have to look outside the city in places like Kolar and Mysuru where we plan to create an atmosphere of that period.

There are also plans of erecting sets in case we can’t find a particular backdrop,” says the debutant director. The gangster drama, which is going to have a pan- India appeal, managed to complete a schedule before the lockdown. The makers are yet to conduct a muhurath. Shoonya has shot the ‘teenage portions and the younger version of the don character’ played by Akash. It was shot in and around Guttahalli, which matched to the ’60s period.

“Details of it and the poster will be released,” he says. The film’s poster and title released in August last year, was inspired by the age-old game- Snakes and Ladders. Meanwhile, Dhananjay has been preparing for the character and plans to start shooting his portion as and when the lockdown is lifted. The actor, who has Badava Rascal and Rathnan Prapancha in Kannada, is playing a prominent role in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa.

The actor, who also is making a mark in Tamil has been juggling between all these projects and is left with a few days of shoot for each film. Meanwhile, Charan Raj, who is scoring music for Head Bush, is already on the job and is said to have completed the composition of two songs.

