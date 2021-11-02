Audio rights of Jayathirtha-directed 'Banaras' bagged by T-Series and Lahari Music

By Express News Service

The audio rights of the multilingual film, Banaras, has been brought by audio labels T-Series And Lahari Music. The Jayathirtha directorial will be released in five languages and it marks the debut of Zaid Khan as the lead and has Sonal Monteiro as the heroine.

Banaras, set in the backdrop of Varanasi, revolves around the definitions of divine and devil, purity and adulteration. The makers planning to release the motion poster of the film on November 17. Banaras, backed by Tilakraj Ballal is currently in the post-production stage and has music scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath. The film has Advaitha Gurumurthy handling the cinematography.