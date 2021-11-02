STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Audio rights of Jayathirtha-directed 'Banaras' bagged by T-Series and Lahari Music

The Jayathirtha directorial will be released in five languages and it marks the debut of Zaid Khan as the lead and has Sonal Monteiro as the heroine.

Published: 02nd November 2021 10:08 AM

The makers of Banaras are planning to release the motion poster of the film on November 17 in five languages

The makers of Banaras are planning to release the motion poster of the film on November 17 in five languages. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

The audio rights of the multilingual film, Banaras, has been brought by audio labels T-Series And Lahari Music. The Jayathirtha directorial will be released in five languages and it marks the debut of Zaid Khan as the lead and has Sonal Monteiro as the heroine.

Banaras, set in the backdrop of Varanasi, revolves around the definitions of divine and devil,  purity and adulteration. The makers planning to release the motion poster of the film on November 17. Banaras, backed by Tilakraj Ballal is currently in the post-production stage and has music scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath. The film has Advaitha Gurumurthy handling the cinematography.

