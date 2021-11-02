Kannada actress Ayesha to play a cop in Shashikanth Anekal-directed 'Khalas'

By Express News Service

Director Shashikanth Anekal, who made his debut with Jana Gana Mana has started shooting for his second film. Titled Khalas the political drama produced by Boyapati Subba Rao under the BSR Films banner will have Ayesha playing the protagonist, and she will be donning a cop role in the film.

The actor was also a part of Jana Gana Mana. The team recently commenced the project with a simple muhurath. But the shooting was put to stall after the untimely death of Puneeth Rajkumar.

The makers have now planned to continue the schedule from November 4. Khalas will also feature well-known Telugu actor Suman in a pivotal role along with Kuri Ranga, Mailana, and Prashant.