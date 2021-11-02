STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actress Ayesha to play a cop in Shashikanth Anekal-directed 'Khalas'

Director Shashikanth Anekal, who made his debut with Jana Gana Mana has started shooting for his second film.

Published: 02nd November 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ayesha in a still from 'Khalas'

Ayesha in a still from 'Khalas'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Director Shashikanth Anekal, who made his debut with Jana Gana Mana has started shooting for his second film. Titled Khalas the political drama produced by Boyapati Subba Rao under the BSR Films banner will have Ayesha playing the protagonist, and she will be donning a cop role in the film.

The actor was also a part of Jana Gana Mana. The team recently commenced the project with a simple muhurath. But the shooting was put to stall after the untimely death of Puneeth Rajkumar.

The makers have now planned to continue the schedule from November 4. Khalas will also feature well-known Telugu actor Suman in a pivotal role along with Kuri Ranga, Mailana, and Prashant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashikanth Anekal BSR Films Ayesha Khalas
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp