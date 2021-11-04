Sharan-Suni’s 'Avatara Purusha' release date announced

By Express News Service

Avatara Purusha is finally set to see the light of day in theatres. The first part of the series, directed by Suni and starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath, will be released on December 10. An official announcement of the release date was made by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah’s production house on the occasion of Deepavali.

A still from the film

The first part of Avatara Purusha, with a tagline as Ashtadigbanana Mandalaka, will explore Sharan’s characterisation. On the other hand, the second part, taglined ‘Trishanku’, will be a fantasy ride.

The film’s trailer, which has garnered a lot of attention, is one of the most anticipated films, which got delayed due to the Covid Pandemic situation.

The film also stars Sai Kumar, Sudharani, Bhavya, and Kitty in prominent roles. This is the second combination of Sharan and Ashika Ranganath after Raambo 2. The music of Avatara Purusha is composed by Arjun Janya. William David, who made his debut with Rangitaranga, has handled the camerawork for Avatara Purusha.

Suni also has Sakath, starring Ganesh, lined up for release on Nov 26. Ashika Ranganath has completed shooting for Raymo and MadhaGaja, which are currently in the post-production stages. As for Sharan, the actor is currently busy with Guru Shishyaru.