STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sharan-Suni’s 'Avatara Purusha' release date announced

The first part of the family drama, backed by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, starring Ashika Ranganath, is to be out on December 10

Published: 04th November 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Avatara Purusha is finally set to see the light of day in theatres. The first part of the series, directed by Suni and starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath, will be released on December 10. An official announcement of the release date was made by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah’s production house on the occasion of Deepavali.

A still from the film

The first part of Avatara Purusha, with a tagline as Ashtadigbanana Mandalaka, will explore Sharan’s characterisation. On the other hand, the second part, taglined ‘Trishanku’, will be a fantasy ride.

The film’s trailer, which has garnered a lot of attention, is one of the most anticipated films, which got delayed due to the Covid Pandemic situation.

The film also stars Sai Kumar, Sudharani, Bhavya, and Kitty in prominent roles. This is the second combination of Sharan and Ashika Ranganath after Raambo 2. The music of Avatara Purusha is composed by Arjun Janya. William David, who made his debut with Rangitaranga, has handled the camerawork for Avatara Purusha.

Suni also has Sakath, starring Ganesh, lined up for release on Nov 26. Ashika Ranganath has completed shooting for Raymo and MadhaGaja, which are currently in the post-production stages. As for Sharan, the actor is currently busy with Guru Shishyaru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avatara Purusha  Sharan SUni
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp