Being an actor, I want to be like water: Nischith Korodi

... says actor Nischith Korodi, who talks about this second outing, Tom and Jerry slated to release on November 12

By Express News Service

Coming from a theatre background, Nischith Korodi made a mark with his debut film, Gantumoote. For his sophomore film, Tom and Jerry, Nischith has undergone quite a transformation. According to the actor, it is Raaghav Vinay Shivagange’s film that demanded he undergo the transformation.

“I understood the weightage of the role, right after reading the 1st page of the script. I wanted to fit in as a middle-class boy, and accordingly worked on the transformation,” says Nischith, ahead of the film’s release on November 12.

The one-film-old actor said this shift was important because he was cautious of not being stereotyped. “Post Gantumoote, I didn’t want to be categorised to a certain genre, and I didn’t want the filmmakers and audience to think I fit into only romantic subjects. So this make-over helps to provide the right variations in my career, and  Tom and Jerry was definitely the right move.”

Nischith, who is just at the beginning of his career, feels an actor has to be like water, and fit into any character. Nischith adds that the role he plays in Tom and Jerry has a different flavour and sets it apart from his first. “The film based on friendship also highlights upon a mother-son relationship. There is a lot to experience in the film, which has a strong content at its core,” he says.

Made under the RiddhiSiddhi Films banner, Tom and Jerry stars Chaithra Rao as the female lead, and also features Tara, Jai Jagadish, Rangayana  Raghu, Kaddipudi Chandru, Padmaja Rao, Gunakshekar, and Prakash Tumbinadu in prominent roles. 
 

