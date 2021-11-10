‘It was challenging to score music for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’

By Express News Service

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) marks the 11th film for music director Midhun Mukundan and his second film with director and lead actor Raj B Shetty, with whom he worked in Ondu Motteya Kathe. Midhun has composed four songs for the film, produced under Lighter Buddha Films banner and is presented by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios.

Rishab is also playing a lead role in the film, set to be released on November 19. In a conversation with CE, Midhun shares his experience of working on GGVV. When asked if Midhun has a different approach to Raj B Shetty’s films, he says, “Any uniqueness in the music of GGVV should be credited to Raj and his distinct perspectives. He explains what he wants and lets us do our thing. He gives us the freedom to try out any crazy ideas we have. We are close friends, and that helps.”

Midhun says that the biggest challenge in scoring for GGVV was its situations. “Most of the composing happened during the Corona pandemic lockdown. It was a difficult time for all of us, and to be creative in that period was a challenge. However, we didn’t rush things,” explains Midhun, who adds that he enjoyed composing long musical pieces without dialogues.

“I knew I had a huge task at hand watching the film. However, I never felt overwhelmed. It was fun and creatively satisfying. Raj didn’t make any change of plans right from the first cut. We had a clear vision. He described the kind of music he wanted and would often direct us from the audience’s point of view,” he says.

Talking about songs being used as background scores, Midhun says, “ It is the case with GGVV also. That’s one of the reasons we are not releasing the other three songs. We want people to experience the tracks in the film. That’s when the impact will be right.”

When asked to choose a favourite between the songs and the BGM of GGVV, he says, “It is hard to do that. Everything was an extremely gratifying experience, and it was more of teamwork.” Midhun makes a special mention of the film’s sound engineer, Hriday Goswami - “He is the one who moulds the sounds created by me. My compositions get completed by him. As far as the background score, I am myself waiting to experience it in the theatres and see how the audience react,” he says. Midhun’s upcoming projects include Sakutumba Sametha, web series Ekam, and anthology Roopantara.