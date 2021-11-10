Jugalbandi, a suspense thriller, brings together a multicast

By Express News Service

Jugalbandi, directed by Diwakar Dimdima, brings together a host of actors including Yash Shetty, Santosh Ashray, Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Archana Kottige, and Manasi Sudhir.

Archana Kotigge

Diwakar has previously helmed a film named Assistant Director, which was shelved due to reasons unknown. Now, the director is set to make his foray into the industry with Jugalbandi.

Billed as a suspense thriller, the film’s first-look poster will be released on November 12. The film shooting will start on November 22. The first schedule will be shot in and around Bengaluru.

Diwakar is also producing the film under his banner Dimdima Productions. The music rights of Jugalbandi have already been sold to A2 Music.

