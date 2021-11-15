Madhagaja to release in 1,500 screens

By Express News Service

Team Madhagaja is overwhelmed by the response the introduction song has received. The title track, featuring Sriimurali and Ravi Basrur’s music, which was released on November 12, is said to have crossed over 4 million views. The film will now be sent to the censor board for certification.

A still from Madhagaja

Meanwhile, the makers are planning to release the film in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu on December 3.

The production house, Umapathy Films is planning to bring out the film in over 1500 theatres. “With the satellite and digital rights of Madhagaja sold for a whopping price, the film is equally in demand among the theatrical distributors. It’s going to be a massive release,” says Mahesh.

Madhagaja features the Mufti hero and Ashika Ranganath in the lead roles. The movie also features Jagapathi Babu in the antagonist role while Tamil actor Devayani is making a comeback on the silver screen with it. The cinematography is handled by Naveen Kumar.