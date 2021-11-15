Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother Shivarajkumar to start 125th project Veda on November 21

By Express News Service

Century Shivarajkumar, who is still mourning brother Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely demise, is slowly getting back to work. The actor watched his latest film, Bhajarangi 2, with his fans in Anupama theatre on Sunday. He was overwhelmed with the response to the film. The action-fantasty-drama, directed by A Harsha and bankrolled by Jayanna Films, was released on October 29. However, the shows were cancelled for a couple of days due to Puneeth’s demise.

Now, Shivanna is set to kickstart his 125th project on November 21 with a simple muhurath. Titled Veda, with the tagline ‘The Brutal 196s’, the film marks the first venture of Shivarajkumar’s home banner, Geetha Pictures. Veda is said to be a rural film set in the 1960s.

Shivanna and Harsha, who have earlier worked together in Vajrakaya, Bhajarangi, and Bhajarangi 2, will be joining hands for the fourth time. Shivarajkumar also has Bairaage and his 124th film helmed by Ram Dhulipudi. Shivanna will be juggling between these two films.