It is always a pleasure to work with Ramesh Aravind: Satya Hegde

Cinematographer Satya Hegde considers Ramesh Aravind a perfectionist, who brings in positive vibes at the workplace.

Published: 16th November 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Aravind

A Still from 100

By Express News Service

Cinematographer Satya Hegde considers Ramesh Aravind a perfectionist, who brings in positive vibes at the workplace. Satya is associated with the actor-director’s upcoming cybercrime thriller 100, which was picturised in a compact setup where the focus was more on the characters. 

“Having worked with Ramesh Aravind for his two other yet-to-be-released films (the remakes of Queen in Kannada — Butterfly and Paris Paris), I had sort of understood his needs and how he wanted to present his film. For me it is always a pleasure to work with such an actor-director, who comes with rich experience,” says Satya, adding, “100 has Ramesh doubling up as an actor. I have provided him with the best possible frames. Equal support came from producer Ramesh Reddy, who provided the necessary backing.”

Satya, who has worked in thrillers like U-Turn, shares that the colour palette was different when it comes to handling a family thriller. “With performers like Ramesh Aravind, Prakash Belawadi, Rachita Ram, and Poorna, more focus was on their characters and less on the background.” 100 provided space for my work, especially for the BGM: Ravi Basrur100 is music director Ravi Basrur’s first attempt at a cybercrime subject. “It was a good experience as it provided space for my work, especially in the background score. It was a planned and calculated move,” says the music director, adding, “Ramesh Aravind has the patience to listen and accept, and that helped me to design the music well.”

