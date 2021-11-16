Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar to be posthumously honoured with Karnataka Ratna award 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that late actor Puneeth Rajkumar would be conferred the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously. He will be the 10th recipient of the state's highest civilian honour. This was announced by Chief Minister Bommai at 'Puneeth namana', a musical event organised by the film fraternity at Palace Grounds.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the event in which more than 2,000 people participated. Several songs and movie scenes from Puneeth's movies were sung and screened at this event. While public entry was restricted, Puneeth's friends and celebrities travelled from across the country to participate.

Food was arranged for 2,000 people. Bommai said that a memorial will be constructed for the late actor, like his father Dr Rajkumar's. Several political leaders including Siddaramaiah were present at the event.

Siddaramaiah said that the late actor should be conferred with the Padma Shri award. Meanwhile, Tamil actor Vishal requested the family members to allow him to contribute and take care of the students Puneeth Rajkumar was sponsoring.

Arrangements were also made for smooth traffic and special parking arrangements for VIPs and celebrities.

Many music directors from Sandalwood composed special songs for Puneeth which were performed by renowned singers. Family members and friends were seen teary-eyed during the event.

According to the family, another event will be organised especially for Puneeth's fans soon.

Others who have recieved karnataka Ratna award so far

K V Puttappa (Kuvempu) 1992 literature

Dr Rajkumar 1992, cinema, music

S nijalingappa 1999 politics

Dr C NR Rao 2000, science

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, 2001, medical

Bheemsen Joshi, 2005, music

Dr Shri Shivakumara Swamiji, 2007, social service

D Javaregowda 2008, education and literature

D Veerendra hegade, 2009, social service