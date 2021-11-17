A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With her long line-up of films finally gearing up for releases, Rachita Ram is happy to be back in the limelight. Her upcoming film, 100, directed by Ramesh Aravind will hit the screens on November 19.

Recalling her first association with Ramesh Aravind in Pushpaka Vimana, Rachita says that she always had high regard for the filmmaker. “Having shared screen space with him in Pushpaka Vimana, I was wishing to work under his direction, which was fulfilled with 100. I have watched all his directorial ventures like Rama Shama Bhama, Venkata in Sankata, Accident, Uttama Villain, etc., and he always came across as an intelligent filmmaker. So when he told me, ‘I have created a beautiful character in this film for you, and want you to be on board,’ it was an honour,” says Rachita Ram.

The actor talks about how despite having shot for 100 before the pandemic, the film will still be relevant for the current situation,” says the actor, adding, “A phone can be your best friend and enemy, and in today’s world, a day doesn’t pass by without checking social media. Somewhere we are giving too much attention to it, and ignoring ourselves, and our goals. The shares, likes, and reposts have become important, and it has been misused.” says Rachita, who plays Ramesh Aravind’s sister, Hima, in 100.

Talking about the ups and downs of digital platform, the actor explains, “the plus side of social media is that I have seen people doing reels, who are using these opportunities to fulfill their acting dreams, either on big screen, television or reality shows. Some also harbour filmmaking aspirations,” says the actor, who cites her own example and says people have started becoming too judgmental on social media. “There is criticism and appreciation, and I always take the positive side, which in a way boosts my confidence. Accordingly, there are a lot of takeaways from 100,” she says.

Rachita says that she is ready to explore any kind of character if it has Ramesh Arvind in the picture. “I don’t mind even playing his mother, because he knows how to pull out that role from us, and allows us to experiment. As a person, Ramesh Aravind has always maintained a certain standard, and adds class to his work. There is dignity in the way he presents his films. I will accept his projects any time he approaches me,” she says.