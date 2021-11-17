Lakshya to hit the screens on November 18

By Express News Service

Ravee Sasanoor’s upcoming film, Lakshya, will be hitting theatres on November 18. The initial release will only be in two theatres at Gokak, and then have a full-fledged release on Friday. Ravee, who also doubles up as the writer of the film, has based Lakshya on true events and deals with social issues like corruption.

Starring Ramakrishna, Santhosh Raj Zavare, Sharmila Chandrashekar, Sathyanath, Nithinadvi, and Sai Yashaswini, Lakshya is backed by A Dream Pictures banner. With music by Juevin Singh and cinematography by Anandu Chandrasabu, the lyrics have been written by Bhavya Pradeep and Sathyanath.