The excitement of telling a good story drives me: GGVV DOP Praveen Shriyan

The director considers Praveen as the strength and backbone of his films.

Published: 17th November 2021 08:54 AM

A still from Raj B Shetty’s Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

By Express News Service

Raj B Shetty’s Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana has Praveen Shriyan handling the film’s cinematography and editing. The director considers Praveen as the strength and backbone of his films. The journey of Praveen and Raj began with the former’s foray in advertising where the latter would do voice acting. “Later, Raj began writing concept for my ads, which was all done with minimum budget, and in a restricted environment,” recalls Praveen, who made his debut with Raj B Shetty’s Ondu Motteya Kathe.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana will mark his second outing. “I never wanted to be in films, but I am interested in the art of filmmaking. The excitement of telling a good story drives me, but the external factors don’t matter,” he says. Interestingly, Praveen has now limited his work to Raj B Shetty films. “I never thought of entering into this field. However when Raj called me to do some patch work, the experience I got there pushed me to join hands with him, and I handled the camerawork and editing for his directorial debut, and now GGVV.”

Raj says that Praveen is his first audience. “Praveen believes in conceptualisation, and thinks that technology can be updated any time. One more aspect about Praveen is, he never likes to highlight his work. And one recent example is how a lot of scenes in GGVV look natural, but he has used lights while filming them,” says Raj, who calls his team a trial and error group. “Praveen has handled two responsibilities in our film, and the best thing about him is that when he is an editor, he never cares about the cinematographhy. He is so invested in the story.” he adds. 

For Raj, Praveen is also a strength to his acting. “Since he is there right from the scratch of my film, I need not explain anything to him, and that helps me to act with a lot of freedom.”

Raj B Shetty Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana Praveen Shriyan Ondu Motteya Kathe
