STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I couldn’t have asked for a better launch’

The actor, who has worked in Telugu and Tamil, is making her Kannada debut in Suni’s directorial, Sakath, slated for November 26 release

Published: 18th November 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In her Kannada debut, Sakath, Surbhi Puranik,  plays  the role of an anchor, and she found it to be quite a challenge. “This episode was shot in the first schedule, and the entire setup was like a film in a film, and I played a popular anchor of a TV show. The makers hired a tutor to teach me diction, and the director made sure I pronounced every word correctly. I also took references of a few popular anchors in Kannada. Secondly, the lines were given to me in advance, and it helped me learn them.

Surbhi Puranik

Moreover, the film’s lead Ganesh, who has been an anchor in his career, gave me tips about getting into the character,” says Surbhi, who also plays the hero’s love interest. “Here again, the love angle has a twist, which is the surprise part of Sakath, and I am cautious not to reveal it till the film’s release. However, I have to mention, the role was unique, and pushed me to perform,” she adds.

The actor, who hails from Maharashtra and has worked in Telugu and Tamil films, shares that the primary reason for saying yes to Sakath was Chamak, director Suni’s previous collaboration with Ganesh. “The excitement of bagging this first Sandalwood project only doubled up in the shooting process. I didn’t feel it was my first film in Kannada, and that’s because the team made the entire experience a comfortable one,” says the actor.

Surbhi, who has watched Ganesh’s previous films, and the kind of subjects he chooses, says he is a brilliant actor. “It is difficult to match up to his energy. He is very spontaneous. Suni is so humble, and I wouldn’t have asked for a better launch, “ she says, adding that it was a golden opportunity to work with the Golden star.

Surbhi is keen to continue her journey in Sandalwood, “I am waiting for the film’s release, and looking forward to a good subject to come by,” she says. The film, which also stars Nishvika, is backed by KVN Productions. It has music by Judah Sandy, and Santhosh Rai Pataje as the cinematographer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp