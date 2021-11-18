‘I couldn’t have asked for a better launch’

By Express News Service

In her Kannada debut, Sakath, Surbhi Puranik, plays the role of an anchor, and she found it to be quite a challenge. “This episode was shot in the first schedule, and the entire setup was like a film in a film, and I played a popular anchor of a TV show. The makers hired a tutor to teach me diction, and the director made sure I pronounced every word correctly. I also took references of a few popular anchors in Kannada. Secondly, the lines were given to me in advance, and it helped me learn them.

Surbhi Puranik

Moreover, the film’s lead Ganesh, who has been an anchor in his career, gave me tips about getting into the character,” says Surbhi, who also plays the hero’s love interest. “Here again, the love angle has a twist, which is the surprise part of Sakath, and I am cautious not to reveal it till the film’s release. However, I have to mention, the role was unique, and pushed me to perform,” she adds.

The actor, who hails from Maharashtra and has worked in Telugu and Tamil films, shares that the primary reason for saying yes to Sakath was Chamak, director Suni’s previous collaboration with Ganesh. “The excitement of bagging this first Sandalwood project only doubled up in the shooting process. I didn’t feel it was my first film in Kannada, and that’s because the team made the entire experience a comfortable one,” says the actor.

Surbhi, who has watched Ganesh’s previous films, and the kind of subjects he chooses, says he is a brilliant actor. “It is difficult to match up to his energy. He is very spontaneous. Suni is so humble, and I wouldn’t have asked for a better launch, “ she says, adding that it was a golden opportunity to work with the Golden star.

Surbhi is keen to continue her journey in Sandalwood, “I am waiting for the film’s release, and looking forward to a good subject to come by,” she says. The film, which also stars Nishvika, is backed by KVN Productions. It has music by Judah Sandy, and Santhosh Rai Pataje as the cinematographer.