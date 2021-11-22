STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
D Beats audio label ventures into film distribution

Content and business go hand in hand and are interdependent.

By Express News Service

D Beats, an audio label company owned by V Harikrishna and Shylaja Nag,  are now venturing into film distribution. “Distribution is the way forward,” says the music composer-director Harikrishna. He adds, “Especially in times when films are making a pan India appeal, it is necessary to enter into other aspects of cinema.”

“It was a long-pending move by the D Beats. We were planning to open our distribution house even before the pandemic. Officially, we began the new venture on November 14,” says Harikrishna. “To bring everything about cinema in one compound is our aim. We will soon be coming up with a studio,” says music composer anddirector, who is currently busy shooting for Darshan’s Kranti.

Shylaja Nag says, “We have always talked about involving ourselves in every aspect of cinema, and distribution is our next step. Content and business go hand in hand and are interdependent. Our first association for the silver screen was Yajamana, where we got first-hand experience of distribution. We have decided to give a 360-degree approach to our upcoming films. Secondly, I believe that a company can become healthy once the balance sheet is healthy. We have lined up a couple of films, and will begin with Darshan’s Kranti.”

