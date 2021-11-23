STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganavi Laxman and Chakravarthy to play the lead in Bhava Chitra

The film is now in post-production and is in the process of clearing the censor board this week.

By Express News Service

Ganavi Laxman, who marked her debut with Rishab Shetty's Hero will be next seen in Bhava Chitra. Said to be a 'techno-thriller' the film has her paired opposite Yaana hero Chakravarthy in Girish Kumar B's second directorial venture.

The makers have completed shooting and had a trailer launch event recently. The film is now in post-production and is in the process of clearing the censor board this week.  According to the director, "Bhava Chitra, which translates to photo is also a travel film that traces the journey of an amateur photographer."

The makers have extensively shot the film in various places of Karnataka. The film has music by Gautam Srivatsa, editing by the director's brother Rateesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar has handled the cinematography.

